5 plants that keep pesky mosquitoes at bay









Basil makes a great and easy insect repellent. Pictures: Supplied One tell-tale sign that summer is in full swing is the arrival of mosquitoes. These annoying little guys transmit diseases, buzz around your ear, suck your blood and if that’s not enough – they leave an itchy bite. A good form of natural mosquito control is to grow certain plants with strong natural fragrances. Grow or place these plants in your entertainment and living areas: Lavender Lavender has a distinct, soothing fragrance which hinders a mosquito’s ability to smell. It endures many climates and grows beautifully in South African soil. Citronella Grass

You’ve probably heard of or even used citronella candles before, but little did you know…it’s actually a plant. It produces a strong aroma which masks surrounding scents, preventing mosquitoes to be attracted to things close by.

You can either plant it in pots or in a garden bed. You can even crush the plant and put it on your skin to fend away the mosquitoes.

You’ve probably heard of or even used citronella candles before, but little did you know…it’s actually a plant.

Lemon Balm

A member of the mint family which has a strong lemon scent when leaves are crushed. Use the crushed leaves on your skin to repel mosquitoes. It can also be used in teas, sauces, and desserts.

Basil

Not only used in yummy, fresh food dishes but it makes a great and easy insect repellent. Crushed or not, it gives off an aroma that mosquitoes cannot bear. Keep multiple pots outside.

Lavender has a distinct, soothing fragrance which hinders a mosquito’s ability to smell.

Marigolds

Marigolds contain Pyrethrum (natural insecticide) which is found in many insect repellents due to its distinctive aroma. Mosquitoes and other bugs and insects find it to be repulsive.

For more gardening tips and information, visit www.lifeisagarden.co.za or join the conversation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/lifeisagardensa.