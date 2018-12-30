Set up on the patio – the ambience is calm and relaxed. Picture: Pexels

If you’re preparing to make an entrance into 2019 with a special do on New Year’s Eve, then you better get going with those plans, there’s very little time left. Alon Sachs, co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living, has a few tips.



Top spot

No one wants to be indoors on New Year’s Eve, if the weather gods play along and space allows, set up on the patio – the ambience is calm and relaxed and depending on where you are, you may even be able to see the fireworks at midnight. It doesn’t get better than that.

Furniture frenzy

Depending on your space and the style of your function, opt for soft seats, an outdoor lounge suite for guests to relax on after dinner is a must. And if you’re planning a fine dining experience, dining chairs and a dining table are must-haves.

Depending on your space and the style of your function, opt for soft seats. Picture: Supplied

Lighting is lovely

It sets the tone for the event, and provides the right look and feel, especially if it’s in the courtyard or patio. But remember, depending on your style and the time of day, the lighting options will vary. If a pop of colour is what you’re after, consider adding an illuminated ball or two to your decor options to add some finesse.

Lighting sets the tone for the event, and provides the right look and feel, especially if it’s in the courtyard or patio. Picture: Supplied

Food for all

What you serve depends largely on your individual style and/or needs, as well as your space. A fine dining 3-5 course meal is always a winner, provided you have a table big enough to seat everyone. Alternatively, a tapas style buffet is perfect for a more relaxed affair, it takes up less space and will be quite popular with your guests.

A fine dining 3-5 course meal is always a winner, provided you have a table big enough to seat everyone. Picture: Pexels

Grab a drink

Nothing screams party more than a gin and tonic, and you’ll be a hit with your guests if you add your very own home gin bar to your New Year’s Eve party. Simply grab a drinks trolley and fill it with your choice of gins and botanicals for everyone to enjoy. And for those who prefer a non-alcoholic beverage, a ginger and elderflower mocktail goes a long way.

Nothing screams party more than a gin and tonic. Picture: Pexels

“It’s all about creating the right setting for your party, tick these boxes and you’ll get there easily with no hassle or fuss,” Sachs says.