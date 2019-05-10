Pop into the garden with the kids and harvest all the juicy strawberries. Pictures: Supplied

What’s better than making a cheesecake? Spending time with your kids on Mother’s Day, teaching them how to make it, of course. Homegrown strawberry cheesecake

May is strawberry harvesting time, so pop into the garden with the kids and harvest all the juicy strawberries you planted last year.

This recipe calls for 400g so ensure your garden is well-stocked beforehand.

What you will need:

Cheesecake:



100g melted butter

284ml fresh cream

250g biscuits (digestive biscuits work well)

600g cream cheese

5ml vanilla essence

100g icing sugar

400g fresh strawberries

25g icing sugar

Topping:

Step 1: Make the base

Line your cake tin (loose-bottomed 23cm cake tin) with wax wrap and crush the biscuits. The biscuits should be as fine as possible - this can be achieved by placing them in a food processor or by placing them in a Ziploc bag and crushing them with a rolling pin.

This recipe calls for 400g of strawberries

Mix the biscuits into the melted butter to form a mixture. Line the baking tray with the mixture by compressing it into an even layer. Refrigerate for an hour.

Step 2: Pour in vanilla essence

Add vanilla essence and stir. Then stir in the cream cheese and the icing sugar.

Step 3: Mix

Mix the ingredients well, an electric mixer will help to make it smooth. Add the cream and mix again.

Strain the pureed strawberries well and pour the liquid over the fresh strawberries on the cake.

Step 4: Add the mixture to the base

Spoon the smooth mixture onto the base, which has been refrigerated. Smooth it down perfectly, ensuring there are no bubbles in the mixture. Try to ensure the surface is even and allow the cake to set in the fridge overnight.

Making the homegrown strawberry topping

Puree half of the strawberries by placing them in a food processor or a blender with the icing sugar. Halve the remaining strawberries and place them on the cheesecake.

Strain the pureed strawberries well and pour the liquid over the fresh strawberries on the cake. Serve the cheesecake when mom arrives. It is recommended to bring the cake to room temperature by removing it from the fridge an hour before it is served.

