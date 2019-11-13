Gardenias. Pictures: Supplied

The greatest gift of the garden is the restoration of the five senses - Hanna Rjon. Sensory gardens have been the talk of the town for a while. Great smelling flowers are not only appealing to look at but can also elevate your mood on a stressful day.

Indoor and patio scented gardens can be great zen corners while transforming your house into a home. Life is a Garden as put together a list of flowers which can bring your garden and senses to life.



Smell the roses (rosa)



Roses are the most popular choice of flowers, which are a great addition to liven up your home. They come in many different colours. Plant a few to add that “pop” in your garden along with some “rosey” scents. Roses love the sun but make sure to keep them hydrated!

Chinese Jasmine



Growing Gardenias



It’s time to garden those Gardenias! Gardenias are also known as 'Cape Jasmines' and have one of the most alluring flower scents. The Gardenia's usually grown outside; however, they can make the perfect potted plant. Gardenias prefer lots of sunlight and a little shade, and they will elevate your patio to a serendipitous escape.



Sweet Pea (Lathyrus odoratus)



Sweet Pea's are considered to be one of the sweetest smelling flowers in the floral queendom. Like their name suggests they give out a lovely summer smell. This smell goes perfectly with an hour with your journal or a good cup of tea.

Sweet peas require a lot of sun and need dowel rods to grow. The best position will be a spot that receives sunlight all day long in a patio or an indoor window with an abundance of sunlight during the day. Sweet Peas are also perfect for balconies. Balcony railings can be the ideal replacement for dowel rods.