A luxury four-bedroom home in Oude Westhof with artistic finishes, a braai room and a wine tasting room and cellar. Picture: Supplied

While security and the accommodation on offer is usually a deciding factor, most SA buyers also want braai facilities, either in the form of a braai room or an entertainment patio. Throw in a lush lawn and pool area, and the property is as good as sold.

Samuel Seeff, chairperson of the Seeff Property Group said that South Africa was renowned for its excellent weather and outdoor “braai” culture, one of the many reasons why tourists loved visiting SA. For most property buyers, braai facilities were a must and if their budget allowed, a bar/wine cellar would swing the deal.

Most houses tended to have some form of braai facilities, ranging from a basic outdoor built braai to elaborate braai patios. In the Cape, braai rooms was a popular addition so that braaiing could continue even when the wind blew.

The rise in sectional title property and apartment living had also not put a dampener on the braai culture and it was not unusual to find terraces and patios with braai facilities.