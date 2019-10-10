A luxury four-bedroom home in Oude Westhof with artistic finishes, a braai room and a wine tasting room and cellar. Picture: Supplied

While security and the accommodation on offer is usually a deciding factor, most SA buyers also want braai facilities, either in the form of a braai room or an entertainment patio. 

Throw in a lush lawn and pool area, and the property is as good as sold.

Samuel Seeff, chairperson of the Seeff Property Group said that South Africa was renowned for its excellent weather and outdoor “braai” culture, one of the many reasons why tourists loved visiting SA. For most property buyers, braai facilities were a must and if their budget allowed, a bar/wine cellar would swing the deal.

Most houses tended to have some form of braai facilities, ranging from a basic outdoor built braai to elaborate braai patios. In the Cape, braai rooms was a popular addition so that braaiing could continue even when the wind blew.

The rise in sectional title property and apartment living had also not put a dampener on the braai culture and it was not unusual to find terraces and patios with braai facilities. 

It's not uncommon to find houses with a bar and braai area, while luxury homes now often came with outdoor kitchens with full gas braai and cooking facilities, a sink with storage space, and you might even find a pizza oven or a teppanyaki grill (for a Japanese braai). 

While braai rooms and braai patios are a selling point and will likely add value to your property, Seeff cautioned against spending more than the value it would add.