The new style everyone loves for their interiors is a show of exciting jungle leaves. The refreshing greens are eye-catching and uplifting - the perfect way to start the new year. Green is also an easy colour to decorate with, it goes with any other palette. It’s no wonder this new fashion has taken the world by storm.

Jungles galore decorate the walls, the shelves, the bathrooms, even the gardens of the trendiest homes and offices. The lush greens and bright leaves are irresistible - perhaps it’s some instinctual recognition of our ancient humanoid roots and recognition of our early habitats.

Perhaps it’s just a modern-day style winner. Either way, ‘jungling’ your indoor space is the hottest decor trend. The ultimate ingredient to put that forest fun into your decor is the delicious monster (also known as the Swiss cheese plant).

How to incorporate the delicious monster into your decor

There are different ways to incorporate the delicious monster into your decor. You could make it super real with actual plants, use pictures, or other delicious monster-related merchandise. The actual plants will require a little ongoing work, they’re easy to grow and assist in air purification in the home. You can even use the leaves in a vase, as part of a floral decoration, or on its own for the gorgeous green jungalow look.

How to grow delicious monsters indoors

As gorgeous and jungle-like as they are, delicious monsters need a fairly constant indoor temperature, ideally around 23 or 24 degrees during the day. Ensure they have a spot that will give them those conditions.

Delicious monsters also enjoy areas with lots of light, although direct sunlight is not necessary. During spring and summer, they enjoy liberal water once a week, thereafter, you can halve their watering.

To prevent waterlogging their roots, check the soil before you water them. If the soil is dry 2cm beneath the soil, you can add a little water. Add a dash of quality indoor plant feed every two months for the best growth.

Keep an eye on your delicious monster plant as it grows, and repot when necessary. Also bear in mind that it’s a climber, and may need some type of support as it grows. Try a wooden trellis - this will add to the earthy, jungalow feel.

For that foresty gleam, clean their leaves with an approved leaf shine. This will help to keep the dust off and keep them looking glossy and fresh. Visit your local GCA Garden Centre for advice on this product.

Delicious monster merchandise decor

Colourful rugs, fake plants, wallpaper, and framed pictures all invite the trendsetter’s eyes closer. Delicious monster plants have become such a style icon, they’re used on every manner of decor - from candles to picture frames. If you want to make the jungle effect work without using any real plants, opt for large emblems. Avoid purchasing too many and placing them in the same room. It won’t have that natural forest feel, it will tend towards a delicious monster gift shop.

