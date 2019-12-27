This DIY experiment will show you how to make a worm farm and give an understanding of the decomposition of food waste. Making your own worm farm is a great project for the classroom or to make at home with your kids.
This project is suitable for any year level to develop good recycling attitudes and understandings of how helpful worms can be in processing our food waste. It is a simple, cheap, kid-friendly, non-smelly, curriculum-integrated, money-saving worm farming project–the ultimate in recycling. Opportunities are provided for research into worm life cycles as well as their place in the food chain.
Making your worm farm
There are many ways to make worm farms and many commercial systems available. We created a kitchen scraps monster based on the 2-bucket worm composter. This requires materials and processes that are easily accessible.
You will need