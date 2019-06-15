Charles has spent the past 40 years transforming the estate - which has served as his private home with both Diana and the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: Instagram

London - It has been one of his life’s greatest passions. And these before and after images of Prince Charles’s gardens at Highgrove show just what a labour of love they have been.

When he acquired the 18th-century countryside retreat and estate near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, in 1980, it had only a kitchen garden, an overgrown copse, some pastureland and a few hollow oaks.

Charles has spent the past 40 years transforming the estate - which has served as his private home with both Diana and the Duchess of Cornwall.

These archive photos were released by Clarence House to mark the 25th anniversary of the gardens opening to the public.

Charles has said: "One of my greatest joys is to see the pleasure that the garden can bring to many of the visitors."

Clarence House says the garden tours, along with events, retail and catering at Highgrove, have raised more than £7-million for charity - which supports projects to help the homeless, those who have experienced social exclusion and youth violence - with around 37 000 people visiting each year. The gardens are open from April to October.

