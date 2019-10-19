With more than 148K followers, @boyswithplants accepts submissions. Picture: Instagram

Garden Day (October 20) is that one day of the year where avid gardeners have an excuse to spend the entire day outdoors. And thanks to South Africa's sunny disposition, it doesn't take much to get the gardening tools out and start digging.

It's also a day to spend some quality time celebrating your garden with neighbours, family and friends. But if you don't find yourself in the gardening frame of mind, we've gone in search of some Instagram inspiration.

@boyswithplants

This account is exactly what it says it is. With more than 148K followers, @boyswithplants accepts submissions; the only requirement being boys posing with plants.


@plantingpink

Morgan Doane is the author of "How to Raise a Plant: And Make It Love You Back". With a website and Instagram account with 131K followers, Doane is the go-to authority when it comes to houseplants.


@urbanjungleblog

Urban Jungle Bloggers is a global community of plant lovers.


@gardendaysa

The official Instagram account of SA Garden Day. Tag them with your favourite garden pics with the #GardenDaySA hashtag.


@hello.gardens

Featuring the most beautiful and whimsical pictures, @hello.gardens is owned by a professional photographer and avid gardener, always eager to dole out hints and tips to fellow gardeners.