Garden Day (October 20) is that one day of the year where avid gardeners have an excuse to spend the entire day outdoors. And thanks to South Africa's sunny disposition, it doesn't take much to get the gardening tools out and start digging.

It's also a day to spend some quality time celebrating your garden with neighbours, family and friends. But if you don't find yourself in the gardening frame of mind, we've gone in search of some Instagram inspiration.