Garden Day is coming up. Here’s how to get the kids involved
Oh, the joys of spring. The flowers are in full bloom. The grass is a brilliant green. It’s time to unpack the garden furniture and make the most of the warm days. It’s no wonder Garden Day is celebrated every year in October.
Sunday, October 17, is a chance to dig the dirt and feel the cool soil between your hands. It’s a celebration of gardens throughout South Africa, no matter how big or small.
Every year, Garden Day enlists local ambassadors. And one of them is celebrity home chef and amateur gardener Mogau Seshoene, also known as The Lazy Makoti.
As a way of inspiring others, Seshoene will be pulling out all the stops for a family celebration. “We’ll be wearing homemade flower crowns, and I will prepare a herb rainbow couscous salad, using fresh ingredients from the garden for everyone to enjoy as we toast this special day,” she shared with Garden Day.
Babylonstoren’s master gardener Gundula Deutschlander also has plans for the special day. “For me, it’s a day to ignore my tools and look beyond the weeds, and simply, be in the moment and take pleasure in the beauty of my garden.
“I love the idea of sharing my green space with others. I am also excited to see how creative everyone will be on Garden Day as gardening has boomed among younger generations, with more and more actively engaging with Mother Nature,” she added.
This year is extra special as the country observes the easing of restrictions after being dealt the shock of a third wave. It’s the small wins that we need to be celebrating.
Candide has found a way to get the kids involved while connecting with nature by suggesting two garden-inspired craft ideas.
Bonnet of blossoms
What you’ll need:
- wide brim hat
- a length of wide ribbon in any colour
- florist wire, raffia or twine
- fresh flowers from your garden
Steps:
- Cut a variety of your favourite flowers, herbs, and twigs in different colours and sizes from your garden. Remember to leave a longer stem.
- Play around with the flowers and greenery by making small bunches and arranging them in a row to find a design they like.
- Cut some stems shorter and leave others long to give the spring bonnet a whimsical look.
- Tie your flowers onto the ribbon with florist wire, raffia or twine.
- Tie the ribbon with your flower design around the hat to create a spring bonnet.
Flower butterfly
What you’ll need:
- cardboard offcuts
- white paper and a marker or a printout of a butterfly
- glue stick
- flowers and twigs from the garden
- child-friendly scissors
- an assortment of bowls or containers
- a butterfly or bug outline
Steps:
- Collect flowers in all colours and sizes from the garden.
- Help your children cut the petals into various bowls. They will use the petals to decorate the butterfly wings.
- Use the blank paper and black marker and help your child draw the outline of a butterfly. Or find one online and print it out.
- Stick the paper onto a large enough cardboard off-cut as a base.
- Help your children choose and stick the petals to decorate the wings in their own unique style.
- Use any leftover pieces of cardboard and create more flower patterns.
Pro tip: Download Candide to help the little ones identify the different names of the flowers they collect. The garden community app is free for download in the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.