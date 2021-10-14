Garden Day is coming up. Here’s how to get the kids involved

Oh, the joys of spring. The flowers are in full bloom. The grass is a brilliant green. It’s time to unpack the garden furniture and make the most of the warm days. It’s no wonder Garden Day is celebrated every year in October. Sunday, October 17, is a chance to dig the dirt and feel the cool soil between your hands. It’s a celebration of gardens throughout South Africa, no matter how big or small.

Every year, Garden Day enlists local ambassadors. And one of them is celebrity home chef and amateur gardener Mogau Seshoene, also known as The Lazy Makoti. As a way of inspiring others, Seshoene will be pulling out all the stops for a family celebration. “We’ll be wearing homemade flower crowns, and I will prepare a herb rainbow couscous salad, using fresh ingredients from the garden for everyone to enjoy as we toast this special day,” she shared with Garden Day. Babylonstoren’s master gardener Gundula Deutschlander also has plans for the special day. “For me, it’s a day to ignore my tools and look beyond the weeds, and simply, be in the moment and take pleasure in the beauty of my garden.

Garden Day is a celebration of gardens throughout South Africa, no matter how big or small. Pictures: Supplied “I love the idea of sharing my green space with others. I am also excited to see how creative everyone will be on Garden Day as gardening has boomed among younger generations, with more and more actively engaging with Mother Nature,” she added. This year is extra special as the country observes the easing of restrictions after being dealt the shock of a third wave. It’s the small wins that we need to be celebrating. Candide has found a way to get the kids involved while connecting with nature by suggesting two garden-inspired craft ideas.

Bonnet of blossoms What you’ll need: wide brim hat

a length of wide ribbon in any colour

florist wire, raffia or twine

fresh flowers from your garden Steps:

Cut a variety of your favourite flowers, herbs, and twigs in different colours and sizes from your garden. Remember to leave a longer stem. Play around with the flowers and greenery by making small bunches and arranging them in a row to find a design they like. Cut some stems shorter and leave others long to give the spring bonnet a whimsical look. Tie your flowers onto the ribbon with florist wire, raffia or twine. Tie the ribbon with your flower design around the hat to create a spring bonnet. Flower butterfly What you’ll need: cardboard offcuts

white paper and a marker or a printout of a butterfly

glue stick

flowers and twigs from the garden

child-friendly scissors

an assortment of bowls or containers

a butterfly or bug outline Steps: