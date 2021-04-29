Gardening has numerous benefits, let’s take a look at them

Growing up in the Eastern Cape, we had a garden full of potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and other vegetables.

I liked the idea of going into the garden and picking what we needed for dinner, oblivious to the fact that gardening was beneficial in other ways besides providing food.

We use our physical strength when gardening, by digging, raking, and hauling, which proves that we are exercising in some way. Nature also pleasantly distracts our minds, giving us time to think freely, which is a good way to reboot.

Picture: Nataliya Vaitkevich/ Pexels

Various studies have also shown that gardening has a positive impact on one’s overall wellbeing.

In these four pointers, we take a closer look at why you might want to consider gardening:

It's a good way of getting healthy vegetables and fruits

You’ll be exposed to a healthy diet, and you’ll know exactly what’s in your vegetables if you grow them yourself. You will also spare some cash on pre-packaged produce.

Good source for Vitamin D

Being exposed to the sun is good for you, it helps the body to naturally produce Vitamin D. Studies have found that sunlight lowers blood pressure, and aids better sleep.

According to healthcare site, WebMD, sunlight helps your brain produce more serotonin, which gives you more energy and helps you stay calm, positive, and focused.

Good for physical health

Digging and hauling can be a great way to stay in shape and burn calories while doing something you enjoy.

Teaches important life lessons

Plants do not grow overnight, as we all know. Gardening can be a perfect way to teach patience, persistence, and responsibility.

Picture: Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels

Read the latest issue of Home Improver here.