London - The saying "roses are red and violets are blue" needs an update – as scientists have managed to make plants glow a luminous green in the dark.

By implanting genes from fungi that glow in the dark into other plants, researchers are on the way to developing a host of bioluminescent flora.

So far, experts have only tested the mushroom genes in tobacco plants. But the results could now pave the way for other luminous foliage that might provide an after-dark wow factor in a suburban "night garden".

Researchers said they had demonstrated "feasibility" for glowing plants including periwinkle, petunia, and roses, pictured – which could also give the traditional bunch on Valentine’s Day a whole new twist. While unknown in nature, the science fantasy film Avatar evoked an imaginary world of lush bioluminescent jungles.

In their tests on tobacco, scientists used mushrooms that glow due to a light-producing chemical called luciferin. Using cutting edge technology, they were able to introduce genes to the host plant to help make the substance.