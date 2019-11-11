Kim Kardashian West's back garden has been invaded by a huge snake.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's mother Kris Jenner couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the lengthy anaconda - which can grow up to 4.6 metres long - basking in the sun in her daughter's grassy yard on Saturday.
Taking to her Instagram account, the 64-year-old matriarch filmed the slithery reptile, which is non-venomous but kills its prey by constricting it, and said: "This is an anaconda in Kim's back yard right now and I think I've gotta go home. Ahh!"
However, it's highly unlikely the snake will bother the 39-year-old reality TV beauty as she now has eight acres to roam around in after she and her husband Kanye West splashed out $3 million on a property next to their Hidden Hills abode.