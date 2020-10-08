Kick-start your veggie garden with with Simply Green digital magazine

The much-loved Simply Green digital magazine has been relaunched with its first edition – which looks at food gardening – going live Friday. Editor Vivian Warby says she and her team are excited to bring the eco-conscious magazine back at a time when there is a growing number of people becoming more aware of the importance of living a sustainable life. The team chose “growing your own food” as the theme for the first edition because “the appetite for urban food gardening has outlasted lockdown level 5 and today there are avid urban gardeners eating from their bounty planted in hard lockdown and new gardeners planting for the future”. “We, at Simply Green, are thrilled about this positive sustainable element – an offshoot of the pandemic and we wanted to offer a simple guide to those wanting to start out on the journey,” says Warby. “I hope you will find the magazine inspirational and empowering, as we start this journey together to make this a better, kinder and more sustainable world.”

In this edition – launched to coincide with the country's celebration of Garden Day on Sunday – you will learn the basics of growing your own veggies in your backyard or on your balcony with topics ranging from composting to raised beds to vermiculture and permaculture to what to plant now.

“We have also included some delicious recipes to show you how simple it is to go from garden to plate.”

The magazine features The African Cookbook author Portia Mbau and her daughter Lumai de Smidt of the famous Instagram account @food.of.africa – on their garden-to-plate journey; and also delicious garden-to-plate recipes from well-known author/chef Sophia Lindop – author of the Lebanese cookbook Going Home. Amateur gardener Lieneke Dennis also takes us through a personal account of her entire lockdown kitchen garden journey from start to finish.

Elaborating on the Simply Green magazine Warby says it is a digital magazine, with a newsletter, a Simply Green members club and Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“It is aimed at the eco-conscious and green-minded consumer and industry as well as those wanting to live more sustainably and kindly on the planet and looking for ways to do this.”

Going forward, readers can expect the magazine to delve into topics such as green living; green homes; eco-friendly clothing; solar and wind energy; hemp and cannabis’ s future; living off the grid; dealing with water scarcity and climate change, among others. They also call on readers and eco-warriors to join them on the journey.

“We are really wanting to form partnerships and affiliations with our fellow eco-warriors and those leading the way in creating a sustainable planet.”

“We hope to cover important discussions with industry leaders in bumper issues and we hope to show you how to live a more sustainable life in the 21st century ... simply."

Simply Green is a sister publication to Home Improver.