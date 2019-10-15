Does the idea of spending an afternoon in a tranquil and breathtaking landscaped garden sound enticing?
Whether you’re looking to create a staycation spot or an entertainer’s dream, we have some tips that will help you get started.
Start with a vision
To begin, you’ll need a better understanding of the canvas you have available to work with. Take a walk around your garden and make a note of the sunny areas that would benefit from sun-worshipping plants and flowers.
Also, pay attention to the shadier areas that might be ideal for you to convert into your peaceful escape or a lively entertainment area. Once you have an idea of the space you’re working with, it is time to get the creative juices growing.