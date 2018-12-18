Last December, Victoria shared online a picture of a tree house for their children. Picture: AFP

London - He was branded Goldenballs for his skills on the pitch, but nowadays David Beckham is more interested in a golden glow. The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend showed off his new sauna in the grounds of his £6-million Cotswolds estate.

The cabin, which has a curved roof like an igloo, features three compartments – a "steamroom", "relaxroom" and "washingroom".

Built for six people, it can fit the entire Beckham family – David, 43, Victoria, 44, and children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven.

Manufactured by firm Iglucraft, the sauna is big enough even for his lanky former England team-mate Peter Crouch to fit inside.

Beckham’s Instagram account shows the barefoot star relaxing outside, captioned: "I’m loving it with this cold weather right now." Styled on a traditional Estonian sauna, the hut is covered in wood shingles and has indoor LED backlighting.

It is the latest addition to the Beckhams’ nine-bedroom home. Last December, Victoria shared online a picture of a tree house for their children. They are planning a two-tier garden designed by Chelsea Flower Show gold-medallist Marcus Barnett.

