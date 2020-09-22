New to the world of gardening? It's all about finding balance

Growing and maintaining a garden at home is a fun and rewarding way to care for nature. If you are a beginner to the world of gardening, don't fret. Here are a few tips shared by LazyGardener to help you care for your garden. Water the nodes This is the trick to get any trailing plant, such as the money plant, to grow bushier. Keep it below the light and spray the nodes with water. Overwatering kills

Do not overwater, it will kill your plant, especially the snake plant. Water only when the soil is dry. And when in doubt, do not water.

Artificial light helps

Most gardeners don't know this but artificial light helps a lot. When homing a low-light plant, consider placing it near a bulb or a lamp.

Rotational spa

Indoor plant are just low-light plants and you can put them under an artificial light. Keeping them inside all their lives won't be healthy for them though. Instead, rotate them between indoors and outdoors. Every 10 days, give them a sunbath session and they will thrive.

Balanced nutrition

The right amount of nutrition is essential for every living being. Make sure you feed your plants regularly. Feeding them once or twice a month is not enough.

Bonus tip

Plants require plenty of attention. Clean them, wipe their leaves and talk to them. This will make both of you happier and healthier.