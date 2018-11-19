Pictures: Supplied

Hanging baskets are an old favourite but it’s easy to forget just how versatile they can be. They can be used indoors as much as they are outdoors. Placing them near doorways adds a welcoming touch to the decor.

What you will need:



A hanging basket

Water retention crystals

Scissors

A bucket or Tubtrug (to catch soil)

Plants for the basket (keeping the final location of the hanging basket in mind - full sun/full shade etc)

Trowel

What you'll need.

How the activity works:

Step 1: Preparing your soil

First, mix your soil with some water retention crystals and place the mixture in your hanging basket. Ensure there is enough space for the roots of the various plants you will be planting in the hanging basket. The basket should be approximately a quarter of the way full at this point.

It’s time to plant your plants.

Step 2: Planting your plants

It’s time to plant your plants. Cut the plant bag with care, being sure not to disturb the potting soil around the plant’s roots too much. The larger plant should take its place in the centre, while the smaller plants should take their place around the outer edges of the basket.

Cut the plant bag with care.

Step 3: Just add water

Fill the space between the plants with soil and hang your basket. Remember to place a bucket or a tubtrug on the ground below your suspended garden to catch the overflow. Once you’ve seen to this essential step, water your hanging basket thoroughly. Overflow water can be reused in the garden to water other plants.

Fill the space between the plants with soil and hang your basket.

Getting your patio garden to reflect your taste and style

The trick to getting your patio garden looking exactly the way you want it is to select planters and containers that resonate with your personal taste and style. There is such a wide variety of pots and planters available for purchase, you’re spoiled for choice.

Once you’ve seen to this essential step, water your hanging basket thoroughly.

Terracotta pots are an old favourite, while cement planters with small trees also add a burst of life to corners and patios. Hanging baskets are available in any shape, size, and colour too. Visit your local GCA Garden Centre to see what else you can find.

For more information on bringing Life to your Garden, visit www.lifeisagarden.co.za or join the conversation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/lifeisagardensa.