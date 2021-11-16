WATCH: Guinness World Records reveals the world’s jaw-dropping huge vegetables

Growing your own fruits and vegetables can be a big commitment. From having to tend to them every day, to knowing what the optimum environment is to help them grow.

But for those who nail the growing process, huge products can be produced. Earlier this week, Guinness World Records (GWR) revealed some of the world's biggest vegetables produced by farmers. In a video posted on their Instagram page, they shared a glimpse of what went down at this year’s CANNA UK National Giant Vegetables Championship competition in Malvern, Worcestershire, where farmers battled it out. Winners acquired coveted GWR titles for the giant vegetables they produced.

The video they shared is incredible and features some of the biggest vegetables in the world that will surely amaze you. “These pro gardeners are obsessed with growing the world's biggest vegetables,” they wrote while sharing the video. From pumpkin to tomato, the clip shows various huge-sized vegetables and also the people who made that possible.

Below are some of the gardeners who hold the Guinness World Record for enormous vegetables. Heaviest eggplant The girthy brinjal weighs 3.12kg and was grown by Peter Glazebrook, from Nottinghamshire, UK. Glazebrook also holds current records for heaviest onion, heaviest potato, longest beetroot, and longest parsnip. As the most accomplished grower of giant vegetables ever, he has broken seventeen records to date.

Heaviest aubergine This vegetable weighs 3.12kg and was also grown by Glazebrook. Longest leek

Known as the king of long veggies, Joe Atherton broke the record of the world’s longest leek. Atherton’s leek measured to be an astonishing 1.36m. The record was previously held by Glazebrook. Heaviest broad bean Weighing 106g, this was also grown by Atherton, who is more than just a broad bean breeder. Based in Mansfield, he has broken 16 Guinness World record titles to date.