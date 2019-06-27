Clarence House said the garden tours, along with events, retail and catering at Highgrove, have raised more than £7-million for charity. Picture: YouTube.com

Just last week Clarence House released before and after pictures of Prince Charles's gardens at Highgrove. When he acquired the 18th century estate in 1980, he had his work cut out for him. Only a kitchen garden, an overgrown copse, some pastureland and a few hollow oaks is what he had to work with.

But now, on its 25th anniversary, he has finally opened the gardens to the public.

Clarence House said the garden tours, along with events, retail and catering at Highgrove, have raised more than £7-million for charity - which supports projects to help the homeless, those who have experienced social exclusion and youth violence - with around 37 000 people visiting each year.

"The gardens evolved over 40 years and I look at the house being almost the hub of the garden, and that the garden actually flows around the house," head gardener Debbie Goodenough told CNN.

The gardens are open from April to October.