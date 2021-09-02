WATCH: Inside Oprah’s Hawaii garden

This week, fans got a peek of the lush garden after the Oprah Daily Instagram account posted a three-minute tour of the gorgeous green space. “Oprah’s Hawaiian Garden”, the caption reads.

“Take a tour of Lady O’s epic field of flowers.” “Hey everybody, welcome to my garden,” Oprah Winfrey exclaims as the video begins with her standing in the midst of nature. “Everything is in such full bloom, so I want to give you a tour.” The garden overlooks the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands in the distance, a picturesque vista that Winfrey and Bifano improved on by creating a formal plan that accentuates the majestic backdrop.

Romantic beds of roses tumble between crisp dirt paths; arches, cypress trees, and tightly clipped boxwood act as foils. Arbours dripping with Sombreuil and Pandora roses (plus jasmine, for its intoxicating scent) provide shade and harbour an outdoor dining area; a cast-iron fountain gurgles in the centre. In the video clip, Oprah names and picks a variety of flowers including dahlias, marigolds, veronica plants (also known as speedwell), poppies and daisies. With excitement, she also shared how she discovered one of her favourites: purple cosmos.