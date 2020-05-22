WATCH: Prince Charles hails healing power of gardens at virtual Chelsea Flower Show

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

London - He has long championed the power of plants and the great outdoors. And now, more than ever, it seems Prince Charles has a point about the vital role nature has to play in our health and wellbeing. He stressed that message to virtual visitors to the online Chelsea Flower Show on Thursday, welcoming the UK's "new-found love of gardening" that has bloomed in lockdown. The prince – who is happily surrounded by nature at his sprawling Scottish estate, Birkhall, where he is isolating with Camilla – said spending time at home had helped many people reconnect with local green spaces.

Charles, who is a long-time advocate of climate action, also stressed healthy plants and trees are "vitally important" to mitigate global warming by storing carbon.

"In recent weeks the coronavirus lockdown has highlighted the critical role plants play in our own health and wellbeing and quite a few of us will have had the opportunity to reconnect with nature at home," he said.

"I know many people have discovered a heightened appreciation for their local green space and a new-found love for gardening and food produce... [which is] a welcome outcome from this desperate situation.

"I also know I’m not alone in feeling plants and trees play an utterly valuable and indispensable role in our lives."

Pointing to the spread of ash dieback, Charles also used his video message to the flower show, taking place online this week, to urge gardeners to take simple actions – such as cleaning tools and buying British-grown plants – to prevent pests and diseases.

Daily Mail