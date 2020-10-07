Get the celebrity floral arrangement look with this TikTok hack

When a celebrity has a baby, gets engaged or simply drops a new range of eyeshadow palettes – they get showered with support in the form of extravagant floral arrangements from friends and family.

Every marble worktop and table has at least one perfectly manicured vase overflowing with beautiful roses, hydrangeas, orchids and lilies. However, getting the look for your own home can be rather costly. Even when blooms are in abundance during spring and summer, considering how many fresh flowers are needed to achieve a voluminous look, the price can quickly start to escalate.

Thanks to the video-sharing app, TikTok, which has been responsible for a multitude of viral hacks in a range of categories, from cooking and fashion to interior design tips. With a few DIY skills and some creativity you can recreate the most gorgeous floral centrepieces for your home to tie the decor together with a lavish finish.

How to recreate those expensive flower arrangements on a budget:

Remove store-bought flowers from packaging and gently trim off all the leaves. Cut stems to just above the height of your vase. Fill the vase with fresh water and plant food that may have come with the bouquet. Use tape to create a grid across the top of the vase by cutting strips and taping them lengthways and widthways. Leave a 2cm space between each piece of tape. Start arranging the flowers in the open spaces of the grid. If your flower heads are full and large (roses, for instance), do one flower per space to start with. Once you have placed a flower in each open space of the grid, fill in all the open spaces with more buds until a full look is achieved. Note: depending on the size of your vase, you may need more than one bouquet to get that rounded centrepiece look.

Your end result should look something like the above picture. Tweaks and changes can easily be made by trimming the stems and by adding and removing flowers. The most exciting arrangements make use of a variety of colours and flower types so don’t be afraid to play around with it.