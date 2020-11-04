Goop’s Christmas gift guide has us asking why we’d want a bread lamp or vulva colouring book?

Judging by the sniggers it’s been getting, we’re guessing Goop’s Christmas gift guide for 2020 is a howl. The lifestyle brand, owned by Gwyneth Paltrow, releases an annual Christmas gift guide filled with stocking fillers that normal folk like us can only dream of. But it’s the contents of that guide that left many dumbfounded. This year, Paltrow didn’t disappoint with her annual list, a reflection of just how out of touch with reality she is. British TV series The Project took a dig at the guide, with host Carrie Bickmore starting off the show with “Not even 2020 can stop Gwyneth Paltrow”.

“The annual Goop gift guide is out, and no surprise, it's as wacky as ever.

“Highlights include a lamp made of bread, a $38 000 (more than R620 000) mattress, and a special bag to hold your watermelon – price on request!”

To which co-host Peter Helliar responded: “I think I'll carry my watermelons by hand."

Below are just some of the most insane items listed on the guide:

Retro-fitted Electric VW Bug

From $125 000 (about R2m)

Because everyone needs a car like this. And also, why not?

Tsuchiya Kaban Watermelon bag

Price on request

We don’t know about you, but we definitely need a bag to carry our watermelons.

Pampshade Batard Bread Lamp

$210 (about R3 400)

According to Goop, it’s “the perfect gift for anyone with a sourdough starter – or a love of whimsical home decor”.

Picture: Goop.com

Post-structuralist Vulva Colouring Book

$15 (about R250)

Yep, we saved the best for last.

“This vulva-centric colouring book – does an excellent job of demystifying female genitalia (something that’s all too shrouded in mystery, if you ask us),” say the guys at Goop.