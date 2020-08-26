Home Improver’s digital edition packed with ideas to transform your house into a luxury home

Cape Town - Did you know that mirror backsplashes in the kitchen have made a comeback? Or that painting an inside door black can add a touch of luxury to your home decor style?

If you are wanting to make your house look like a luxury home - but on a budget - then this month’s Home Improver is just for you.

We have all the inside information from some of the country’s top experts including builders, architects, interior designers and craftsmen, to help you transform your house into a luxury home.

From decor tips and advice to design tricks and trends, and an easy access stockist directory at the back, you’ll be ready to begin the transformation immediately.

ANA Property and Home editor Vivian Warby says the magazine was put together with a lot of love and excitement. “Many of us have spent so much time in our homes over hard lockdown and I think we really began to view our spaces with new eyes. Things we may have overlooked before could no longer be shunned aside when we were faced with them 24/7. I feel the first digital edition comes at just the right time, with many readers seeking advice on how to improve their homes.