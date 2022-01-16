10 trends that are set to take off in 2022

Luckily, with a new year comes new trends. Last year we saw the return of Y2K trends, especially in fashion and beauty. Y2K, which refers to the period in the early 2000s, where ’It girls’ like Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and Lindsay Lohan, wore low-rise jeans, mesh bodysuits, and butterfly clips.

The hashtag Y2K has over 4 billion views on TikTok, which played a big role in popularising most of the decade old trends that were popular last year. The 2000s are a gift that keeps on giving so there is no doubt that some of this year’s trends are still going to be inspired by that era, but there are some new trends that are set to take off this year as well. Christina Aguilera in low rise jeans. Picture: Instagram Generation Z, who have become popular as the rebel generation, are expected to continue exploring more sustainable ways of living and continue experimenting with different hairstyles in 2022.

While millennials, on the other hand, are expected to focus on squeezing a little more luxury into their homes (even on tight budgets), and redefining the value of work. In the tech world, smart homes are set to become more mainstream this year, while on the personal side of things, 2022 is supposed to be a good year for best friends to show each other some love. Here are the 10 trends expected to take over in 2022:

Dopamine dressing According to a trend report by Pinterest, dopamine dressing is going to take over this year. Dopamine dressing refers to wearing colourful clothes with hopes that it will enhance your mood. This concept is not new and has been the subject of many psychological research papers.

Dopamine fashion. Picture: Instagram @cardigang_knits Whether it’s rainbow dresses or bright pant suits, 2022 fashion will be all about feel-good outfits. Once we are on the other side of the pandemic, people will use their bright coloured clothing to express their joy and excitement. Break up hairstyles Breakups can be really hard to get over, so instead of moping around, this year the trend is to just go and get a new dramatic hairstyle.

In 2022, we are going to see more mullets, octopus hair and of course, more bob cuts as people choose to switch up their looks after failed relationships. The year of the besties Having a good, honest best friend is one of life’s biggest treasures and after spending two years in a pandemic, it might be time to honour your chosen family and show them how much you appreciate them. Whether it is getting matching tattoos, piercings or jewellery, 2022 is set to be the year of the besties.

This isn’t just a Gen Z thing either, all age groups are looking for friendship rings and tarot spreads to share with their best friends. Matching tattoos. Picture: Instagram Turning hobbies into full-time jobs This trend is all about turning your hobbies into full time work. In 2022, people will focus on creating new opportunities for themselves based on their specific interests. This could mean going from being a nail or eyelashes technician part time, to turning it into a full-time job.

This millennial-driven trend is all about redefining labours of love and getting the most out of it. Pearlcore decor trends Pearlcore is a fashion and home decor trend that focuses on the use of pearls and any shimmery, iridescent materials that resemble them. The trend has been rising steadily since late last year when the Euphoria star, ​​Barbie Ferreira, wore a pearl encrusted off-the-shoulder gown by Johnathan Simkhai at the Met Gala. This year, the trend will appear more in home, wedding and party decor.

Expect to see a surge in the use of iridescent cutlery or pieces of furniture, pearl-embellished serving trays, and pearl tiles as the vintage aesthetic becomes more popular. Fulfilling career paths It is no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic did a good job of shaking up our feelings towards work. If there is one thing that came out of QuitTok, it is that young people care more about prioritising their mental health rather than working in unpleasant environments just for money.

According to a survey by the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics, more than six million people quit their jobs between January and August 2021, with most citing a burnout or a shift in how they value work as the reason behind it. In 2022 there is going to be a shift in how young people look for work. They are going to opt for more fulfilling jobs that might not pay well, as long as it is in line with their values and goals. Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash The smart home is going to make sense Smart homes allow their owners to conveniently control their appliances, lights and other devices remotely, using a smartphone or tablet through an internet connection.

However, smart homes can be somewhat confusing for some, but the convenience they offer is definitely worth looking into. This year, smart homes are expected to become more popular after big tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Google and Samsung, teamed up to develop a new smart-home standard called Matter. This will ensure that the home gadgets you buy in the future all work well together, regardless of who made them or what virtual assistant you want to use when interacting with them.

Ancestral Recipes Family recipes are making a comeback this year with more and more people searching for traditional recipes to make at home. Ancestral eating is a growing movement across the world. People want to eat wholesome, natural, organic Indigenous foods – just like their ancestors did for thousands of years. There are already plenty of videos online of people tasting food from different parts of the world.

Searches for South African recipes, Norwegian traditional recipes, authentic Filipino recipes, traditional Russian food and traditional Arabic food, have all grown over the past year and the trend is expected to continue growing this year. Chicken, grated carrot dumplings with spinach and potatoes. Picture: Instagram @_kwakuhle Skincare minimalism The 10-step skin routine is dead. The trend of having too many products that have long lists of ingredients is slowly phasing out.

This is a relief for minimalists and those that were finding it hard to keep up with all the beauty products influencers rave about online. Even though collecting skincare products can be fun, in reality the average person only needs a few items to have healthy skin. As long as you have the basics; a good cleanser, moisturiser, a serum and sunscreen, then you have enough to maintain healthy skin. Any additional items such as toners and face oils are fun to use and have definite benefits, but they aren’t necessary.

Once-in-a-lifetime trips There is no doubt that once travel restrictions are eased globally, people are going to start travelling again. A trend that is set to take off among travellers this year are once-in-a-lifetime trips. Whether it is taking a trip to their favourite island or hiking to the Mount Everest base camp, people will be going on meaningful trips that they have always wanted to go on. The time for putting things off is over. Thanks to the unpredictability caused by the pandemic, travellers are no longer stalling when it comes to going on their dream trips.