Nothing can be quite as satisfying as finding the perfect sofa for your home - one that is super comfortable and that effortlessly complements your decor.
Not only will it offer hours of comfy support for you and your family, but it will also stand proud as the centrepiece of your living room.
Claire Gibson from furniture manufacturer La-Z-Boy chats about the general tasks that you should carry out in order to ensure that your sofa remains looking as good as the day you bought it.
- Avoid sitting on the edge of the seat or the sofa’s arms, as this can cause premature wearing and distortion of the filling.
- Head pillows can suffer from soiling from hair grease or products. You can prevent this by using a headrest cover if necessary.
- Zips are fitted on many cushions mainly to aid the manufacturer. They are not there so that you can remove the cushion covers – the cushion covers on most sofas are not designed to be removed, unless otherwise stated by the manufacturer.
- If any of the yarns on your sofa’s upholstery catches and snags, then you can simply cut it short so that it doesn’t catch on anything else and it is less noticeable.
- If the pile on your upholstery becomes flattened in areas, such as armrests for example, then you can use steam to help raise the crushed pile again.
- Never expose your furniture to direct sunlight, as the harmful UV rays will cause the upholstery to fade and leather to crack over time.
- Try and avoid using chemical cleaners as these may cause the colours to fade and the fabric to degrade. Soak up any excess moisture with a paper towel, and then use a cloth and plain water to address the stain. Dab the area in question, never wipe, as this will just make matters worse.
- If you are forced to use chemical cleaners, first test it out on a concealed area instead. You can remove pilling with a battery-operated pilling-remover
- Use a throw if your pets enjoy sitting on the sofa.
- The addition of armrest covers will help protect them from becoming overly soiled and worn.
- Ensure that your sofa is sitting on a level floor, as any rocking will eventually distort the frame.
- Beware of damage that can be caused by sharp objects that you use or are carrying on your person, such as studs, buckles, scissors, knives, combs and toys. All of these have the potential to snag or cut into your upholstery.