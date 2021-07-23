3 hacks for getting rid of fruit flies in the kitchen quickly and effectively

A terrific way to maintain good health is to stick to a diet full of fruits and vegetables. But few things spoil the appetite more quickly than a cloud of flies lingering over the fruit bowl. Sometimes it seems like these tiny pests are everywhere in the kitchen, from the bins to the sink.

Scientists say that it only takes eight to 10 days for a fruit fly egg to hatch into a fully fledged fruit fly, which can make the problem more difficult to control. Like so many other household problems, fruit fly infestations can be prevented. Here’s how: Clean up Wipe down counters and eating surfaces promptly after mealtimes, leaving no food source or drink residue that might attract fruit flies.

Trap them in vinegar In a bowl or cup, place a small amount of vinegar at the bottom. (Don't use white vinegar, but a cider variety, such as red wine, balsamic, or apple cider vinegar.) If you haven't gone completely zero-waste in your kitchen yet, cover the top tightly with plastic wrap. It may also help to place a rubber band around it to make sure the plastic wrap stays in place. Prick some small holes in the wrap. The flies will crawl in, but they won't be able to crawl out. Use a banana as a trap