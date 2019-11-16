It takes only a few simple elements to transform a family meal into an unforgettable experience when it comes to festive dining, says Alon Sachs, co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living.
"Taking special care with your decor elements will not only create a festive atmosphere, but will keep your guests lingering long after the meal is over," he added.
Below, Sachs gives a few points on how to accomplish this.
Setting the scene
Taking some extra time with your table setting can set tone for the entire meal. “One of the most important features of festive entertaining will be your dining table setting,” explained Sachs.