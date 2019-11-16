3 ways to transform your Christmas table onto a festive one









Decide on a few key decor elements and embrace those. Picture: Needpix It takes only a few simple elements to transform a family meal into an unforgettable experience when it comes to festive dining, says Alon Sachs, co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living. "Taking special care with your decor elements will not only create a festive atmosphere, but will keep your guests lingering long after the meal is over," he added. Below, Sachs gives a few points on how to accomplish this. Setting the scene Taking some extra time with your table setting can set tone for the entire meal. “One of the most important features of festive entertaining will be your dining table setting,” explained Sachs.

However, moderation is important; decide on a few key decor elements and embrace those. Your table is likely to hold platters, plates and glasses during the meal, so instead of cluttering it up with decor items, rather create a focal point.

Having too many focal points can create "visual clutter" and it only takes a few simple decor tricks to transform your table into a something spectacular.

Sachs suggests adding the following touches to your table:

Metallic accents are not only on trends, but they add a festive touch to any celebration. Look for plates and accessories with metallic finishes to give your setting some added shine.

Vases are a quick and easy way to create a focal point on your table. Use modern vases for your festive table decor and arrange them in the centre of your table for a stylish setup.

Take extra care with place settings. Adding name cards, beautiful serviettes and a small gift for each guest will add a personalised touch and will tie together your beautiful decor.

Take a seat

Creating an inviting environment is about more than just a beautifully laid table – you’ll want your guests to feel relaxed and comfortable. To achieve this, put comfortable seating at the top of your list.

"When guests are comfortable and relaxed, conversations linger for longer and the experience becomes more enjoyable. The last thing you want is uncomfortable chairs or lounge sets that dampen the festive mood," added Sachs.

If you’re planning on updating your seating, choose pieces that will complement the current colour scheme in your dining room. Colourful and statement chairs also add a festive element to summer entertaining.

A breath of fresh air

Summer holidays are a great time for outdoor entertaining, but this doesn’t mean you can’t dine indoors. Creating a seamless transition between your indoor and outdoor spaces will create a festive feeling throughout your home.

Bring a touch of nature to your dining table by adding succulents or decor pieces with wood finishes and replicate your indoor decor theme outdoors with similar design elements.

"You can also create flow with greenery by using similar plants that you use outdoors in your indoor area.

"Alternative, choose beautifully designed, colourful scatter cushions to create the same feeling both indoors and outdoors," he concluded.