4 creative cookbook storage ideas to try in your kitchen

You may already have plenty of storage space for dishes, pots, pans, cutlery, and most of your baking supplies and perishable food items, but what is a kitchen without a few good cookbooks? Books are one of those things that just don’t exactly seem like they belong in regular kitchen cupboards or drawers. And if you have more than a few, that can quickly become a problem. Here are a few ideas that might inspire you to make a brand new space for your cookbook collection.

The cookbook wall These crown-moulding inspired shelves work especially well for displaying favourite cookbooks instead of hiding them away, creating a showcase area for all of your prized recipes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris King (@northernwrites)

Hidden drawer and sort according to colour If you have more cookbooks than you know what to do with, you might need to use this sneaky storage hack. A drawer is a clever spot to stash those cookbooks you don’t use every day, but still want to have close by. Mix it up by arranging your cookbooks according to colour and changing the entire aesthetic of your collection. Add an island bookcase

Serious home chefs own dozens of cookbooks, which means installing a bookcase or shelving unit at the end of a kitchen island is a good investment. Or, if you already have a wine rack or other bottle storage on your island, you could also turn this into a ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) project by re-purposing it into book shelving instead. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVING INNOVATIONS (@livinginnovations)