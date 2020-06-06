4 tips to ensure your plant babies make it through winter

Houseplant lovers have had all the time in the world to take extra special care of their indoor plants during lockdown and reaping the rewards as you watch them flourish.

With temperatures rapidly starting to drop, you’ll have to change the way you care for your green babies if you want to maintain them. There’s nothing more heartbreaking than watching your healthy plant slowly die.

Here are a few tips on how to take the best care of your indoor plants this winter.

Water your plants less

This might sound crazy, but your plants don’t need as much water in winter. Heat causes water to evaporate and in winter your plant will retain water longer. Plants go into a hibernation mode so if you continue to water them as you would in summer, this could lead to root rot.

Too much heat is a bad thing

During winter the fireplaces are going and we switch on the heaters. Bare in mind that your plants don’t like that much heat. Avoid placing plants near to the heaters or fireplace because they could dry out.