4 tips to ensure your plant babies make it through winter
Houseplant lovers have had all the time in the world to take extra special care of their indoor plants during lockdown and reaping the rewards as you watch them flourish.
With temperatures rapidly starting to drop, you’ll have to change the way you care for your green babies if you want to maintain them. There’s nothing more heartbreaking than watching your healthy plant slowly die.
Here are a few tips on how to take the best care of your indoor plants this winter.
Water your plants less
This might sound crazy, but your plants don’t need as much water in winter. Heat causes water to evaporate and in winter your plant will retain water longer. Plants go into a hibernation mode so if you continue to water them as you would in summer, this could lead to root rot.
Too much heat is a bad thing
During winter the fireplaces are going and we switch on the heaters. Bare in mind that your plants don’t like that much heat. Avoid placing plants near to the heaters or fireplace because they could dry out.
Keep them away from cold breezes
You’ll want to position your plants to spots where it can get as much sunlight as possible, close to a window for instance. Be sure that there isn’t a draft coming through the window and always keep it closed.
Humidifiers are your friend
Many households use humidifiers in the homes to add moisture to the dry air during winter. You will be happy to know that your humidifier is just as good for your plants as they are for your lungs! It helps to keep the especially delicate plant leaves from browning.
Take special care of your plants during the cold dormant days in order to watch them flourish yet again the next summer.