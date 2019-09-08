One of the first things you will need to decide on is where you will be positioning the lamps, notes Davidson. Picture: AP

Lamps are available in a wide selection of different size, styles, shapes and colours, and they can therefore be used to great effect to accentuate the aesthetic appeal of virtually any space. However, they are also functional elements that provide essential task lighting to help you read, write and work. Melissa Davidson from The Lighting Warehouse offers her top tips on how to go about choosing a lamp that accommodates a room’s decor style, and your functional needs.

Location, location, location

One of the first things you will need to decide on is where you will be positioning the lamps, notes Davidson: “There are a number of places where lamps can be successfully placed. The most popular places for floor lamps is generally next to a chair or sofa, in the corner of a room, or in a location where they can highlight a specific element."

Davidson explains that when it comes to table lamps, the most notable areas include on a console table, a nightstand, or on a side or end table. “Wherever you choose to place a lamp, make sure that they do not block the view in any way – thereby inhibiting conversation."

Sitting pretty

Your choice of lamp should accentuate a room’s existing decor and furniture, says Davidson: “One of your most important points of call will most certainly be based on aesthetics – does the room in question have a rustic, contemporary, traditional or retro decor composition? The lamp you choose, whether it is a floor or table lamp, will need to complement the room’s particular style."

When space is an issue

Wall-mounted bedside lamps offer a great solution for rooms where space is a premium, explains Melissa: “Including wall-mounted bedside lamps, such as the Primi (R999) range of adjustable lamps, is a great space-saving solution – freeing up a lot of space on your bedside table, or negating the need for a bedside table all together. They are also adjustable, which allows you to alter the direction of the light to suit your preferences and functional needs. These lamps can also be very useful when used as a desk light.”