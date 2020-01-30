4 trends to incorporate into your home in 2020









Soft to the touch, velvet finishes add a level of comfort and glamour to any room. Picture: Supplied Entering a new decade promises new trends for decor – and as we start the new year, what better time update your home decor with a fresh look? “The trends that we can expect to see this year will cater to every taste, making them easy to adopt in any space and incorporate with your existing decor,” says Alon Sachs, co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living. “Layering old and new furniture pieces will be in-style this year, giving you the perfect opportunity to update your home with some of the latest trends while keeping your favourite furniture items. "Don’t be afraid to combine your good quality, existing furniture with new items, as this will add a new dimension to the existing character of the space,” he says. Keep up to date with the following trends:

Trend 1: Velvet

Soft to the touch, velvet finishes add a level of comfort and glamour to any room. As a style that will not date soon, velvet works well in living rooms. Bring this trend to your home through an occasional chair, an upholstered sofa or an ottoman.

Trends 2: Black and white patterns

Black and white colour schemes are trending this year. Bring this style into your home with decor items such as a rug with a geometric-style design in black or white. Side tables are also a great choice to create an edgy indoor look. Consider modern side tables with white marble tops and black frames.

“Mix and match pieces in black and white to create a trendy space. This will allow you to incorporate black or white furnishings you may already have with newer, updated statement pieces, such stylish side tables.,” explains Sachs.

Trends 3: Retro

This trend will bring designs ranging from whimsical to classic designs with a twist. Instead of making your home look outdated, a few statement retro furniture pieces will ensure your decor is perfectly on-trend. A beetle-style occasional chair, for instance, will add a cheeky retro touch to your living room.

But don’t limit yourself to indoor items – there are beautiful options to update your outdoor spaces with this style. Consider an outdoor dining table with a bevelled frame and angular legs to add instant style to your outdoor living area.

Trends 4: Classic Blue

This year’s colour trend, as announced by the Pantone Color Institute, is PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. Elegant and simple, this colour embodies calm, confidence, and connection. A perfect partner for almost any colour scheme, Classic Blue offers a quick room update to suit any style.

Pair this colour with various shades of blue, or add it to your existing brown furnishings, to create a calming effect in your space.

Blue is at home with both neutral colour schemes and more vibrant colours. If you prefer a pop of colour off-set by a neutral backdrop, use a Classic Blue occasional chair to complement a nude or white lounge set. For brighter colour combinations, pair blue furniture with yellow, orange, red and chartreuse.

“Embracing this year’s trend will allow you to incorporate your own style with the latest in decor. Invest in good quality pieces and make use of these simple style updates to create a new look to suit your new year,” concludes Sachs.