We’re seeing much more organic, curved structures in furniture which most likely has its roots in African craft. Pictures: Supplied

Having launched her design career at Decorex Cape Town more than two decades ago, Danela Conti Bryant will be returning to the premier decor exhibition to take on the role of Decorex Designer Spotlight. “Danela has made such an impact on both the national and international design scene, always bringing a heightened level of luxury to every project,” said Sian Cullingworth, portfolio director at Reed Exhibitions.

“Her inclusion in this year’s Decorex Cape Town Designer Spotlight feature is going to be an incredible culmination of the latest trends that reflect the exhibition theme ‘Designing for Africa - feels like home’.”

A vibrant career in the world of design

Conti Bryant's passion for interior design has traversed international borders, with her stylish flair revisioning interiors and prompting the establishment of numerous renowned design brands. Her Koto Nika collection of furniture and lighting graced Harrods and Selfridges, while her Resort Lifestyle range brought high-end holiday homeware and leisure-ware to South Africa.

Closer to the natural colours found across the African continent, Conti Bryant said 2019 will see more pale pastel shades coming into the decor colour palette .

Conti Bryant outlined some ways Africa was taking hold of interior design globally: -

African wax prints

“This is such an African grassroots design which is making its way around the world,” explained Conti Bryant. “The international designers are using a more diluted version of the African wax prints, making them popular in mainstream marketing. African design is now becoming more high-end.”

Organic textures and shapes

“We’re seeing much more organic, curved structures in furniture which most likely has its roots in African craft,” she continued. “The vast natural resources and interpretation of the stunning African landscape is evident in many decor items.”

Pastel tones

Closer to the natural colours found across the African continent, Conti Bryant said 2019 will see more pale pastel shades coming into the decor colour palette: “This is an offshoot of the popular Millennial pink and a move away from the jewel tones of previous years,” she explained, adding that the incoming pastel shades of blues and greens effectively reflect the calming nature of the African landscape. ““This is welcome respite to the frenetic days we all seem to find ourselves in.”

The international designers are using a more diluted version of the African wax prints, making them popular in mainstream marketing.

Taking design to all communities

Taking full advantage of her position at the Decorex Designer Spotlight, Conti Bryant will be launching her next socially-conscious venture, ‘The Beena Project’, which aims to create an understanding, among the youth, about the fundamentals of organised design and how it enhances lives.

“I want to improve the environment of young people in underprivileged communities by bringing colour, texture and design to playschools and community centres, showing how your physical environment can improve your overall experience,” she explained.