Bonang Matheba sitting on the patio of her stunning home. Picture: Instagram From palatial properties boasting grand staircases and walk-in closets to glamorous apartments nestled in the bustling city of Johannesburg, South African celebrities are living it up in some of the most opulent homes.

We opened the doors to the homes of famous rappers, reality TV stars and more, to take a sneak peek inside.

From the architecture right down to the decor, here’s a look inside five celebrity homes we absolutely love:





Maps Maponyane





Sleek decor and sumptuous textures come together with a cool colour palette at Maps Maponyane’s stunning Johannesburg pad, a clear indication of his eye for style.





The television presenter, influencer and brand ambassador, found his decor and design fit with STUDIO 19, a local design firm.





Dubbing the renovation his “passion project”, the apartment was transformed from ordinary to extraordinary once walls were knocked down and floors were stripped, to make way for a personalised open-plan area with a neutral, yet masculine look of navy blue, forest green, charcoal and gold accents.





Custom-built kitchen cabinets, black-out blinds and a plush hotel-standard bed, are some of the more personal touches in the home, made to suit Maponyane’s busy lifestyle.





There is a sense of sophistication about the space, as it encapsulates the design ethos of STUDIO 19 with the use of honest design and authentic materials that will never date.





Completing the picture, is artwork created by some of the most talented and inspiring South African artists ranging from Banele Khoza to Lebohang Motaung and Chris Valentine. Shelves and walls are adorned with a range of local pieces, bringing the place to life and showcasing Maponyane’s flair for trendspotting.





Bonang Matheba





Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Award-winning fashion icon, reality television star, media personality - Bonang Matheba is the epitome of chic.





In search of a new look for her home, Matheba traded in her former property for something designed to help her escape the public and just be herself.





As a lover of art and the finer things in life, Queen B channelled that into her vision for her new abode while employing the expertise of leaders in the construction industry. She entrusted interior designer, Jessica Hofmeyr to style every room and left the architecture to Joanne Reynolds to bring the palatial country estate to life.





Picture: Instagram

Described by House & Garden as the perfect balance between industrial and modern, the rooms of Matheba’s home features both the naturalness of timber juxtaposed with the contemporary appeal of the concrete walls and staircase. Altogether, the unrefined elements bring warmth into the home.





Open and airy with patio doors that open out on to the pool deck, the house has uncomplicated decor and a natural/beige colour palette that perfectly complements natural lights as it floods into every room.





The house also features a garden, a swimming pool, a black and white themed patio and entertainment area.





Zozibini Tunzi





Picture: Instagram

Zozibini Tunzi lives in a stunning R5 million apartment in Central Square Sandton as part of her prize for winning the Miss South Africa crown in August.





Known for being a building that offers residents luxury, privacy, security and convenience, the property’s website boasts about living, dining, shopping and lifestyle coming together all in the middle of Africa’s most exciting city.





In an interview with DRUM on August 9, Sergio Aquino, chief executive of Lushaka Investments and developer of the apartment complex said, “There’s a lot of light in this magical, spacious unit and it was appealing because it offers good photographic opportunities with the view. It’s also great that she’ll be living in the middle of the financial capital of Africa.”





The bedroom is the heart of the apartment as it has a lot of character. The wooden floors show the natural grain of the wood and a dusty rose pink and grey colour theme adorn the bed, it’s full of sophistication and class with a hint of playfulness - especially evident in the fluffy and decorative scatter cushions.





Cassper Nyovest





Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

In 2017, Cassper Nyovest spent R10 million on his flashy crib which was a momentous occasion for his entire family, especially his mother who was very proud.





He opened up to TshisaLive in an interview: “We got a new spot. It has so many rooms. I have place for everyone. I still haven’t digested it (having a new place). We also have a new studio at the new place and an entertainment area. I have been wanting to build it for some time and I finally have it now. A lot of good music is going to be coming from it.”





DJ Zinhle





DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

Popular house DJ Zinhle Jiyane, better known as DJ Zinhle took to Twitter in May this year to announce that the offer she made on a house was approved and how thrilled she was to start doing up her new home with furniture from her brand, Jiyane Atelier.





While we wait on updates on her newest property, the second-time homeowner is still receiving praise for the interior design of her first home which she said took two years to build.





Picture: Instagram

From second-hand pieces that have been refurbished to blend in with their lavish surroundings to modern and sleek decor items, the home is ornate with metallic gold and silver details, chandeliers dripping with crystals, faux fur throws and plush velvet lounge suites.





Picture: Instagram

Although most of the house sticks to a grey, monochromatic colour scheme, the master bedroom has bursts of floral hues to liven things up. Rosebud wallpaper blooms across the wall of the adjoining walk-in closet highlighting the details of the intricate silver framed mirror and vanity table while also offering a soft and feminine touch.



