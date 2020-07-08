5 cotton swab hacks you need in your life

Almost everyone has a box of cotton swabs in their bathroom that they use to clean their ears or nose or to even fix their makeup, but many people are not aware that they can use cotton swabs for other things. You can use cotton swabs on some of your domestic chores.

You can use cotton swabs for these five things at home.

1. Cleaning electronics

Many use electronic devices almost every day but rarely clean them properly. Over time, lots of bacteria could get onto these electronic devices. To clean the corners and holes of phones, tablets, and laptops use a cotton swab dipped in some alcohol or other cleaning product. They even come in handy for cleaning the spaces between the keys of your keyboard.

2. The car interior

A moist cotton swab helps you remove dust and dirt from the hard-to-reach areas inside your car. Think about your door handles, window knobs, ventilation openings, and the gear lever.

3. Dirt and dust in hairdryers

It is important to clean the filter on the back of the hairdryer every once in a while as the dirt on or near the back of a hairdryer can cause a fire. Start cleaning the ventilation opening on the back of your hair dryer with a moist cotton swab in order to get to the hard-to-reach areas.

4. Unlocking a zipper

Dip a cotton swab into a small amount of Vaseline, lip balm, or even cooking oil then wipe it around a stuck zipper. The greasy substance lubricates the zipper which then helps it to open.

5. Polishing jewelry

Cotton swabs are a very good tool when it comes to cleaning your jewelry. In order to clean them correctly just add a jewelry cleaning solution on the cotton swab then use it to clean rings, earrings, as well as the corners and holes of pendants and brooches.



