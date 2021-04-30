5 easy steps to make your bedroom more 'Instagram-able'

Whether we are content creators, influencers, or just people who enjoy creating content for fun, we can all relate to deciding to not post a stunning selfie on our feeds because we felt that the background wasn't popping.

Well-curated Instagram feeds are on-trend, and the most essential part of achieving that is by presenting them in an aesthetically pleasing way.

There are many features you can add to make your bedroom space more 'instagram-able’, ranging from the right accessories, perfect lighting to feature walls.

Here are five helpful tips to get your Instagram followers to double tap without skipping a beat:

Vibrant paint

A fresh coat of paint can fully change the look and feel of a room. Warm colours that are energetic or luminous are a big yes!

Looking at Pantone-approved hues is also a great place to start.

Stand-out lighting

Statement lamps will add character to your room.

Go bold, don't hold back. Look for elements in a lamp that will complement something already in your room to help it carry through.

Statement headboards

Statement headboards are a luxe trend for bedrooms, and they’re a perfect way to make a bold statement.

There are several designs to choose from, ranging from flute headboards to deep buttoned designs.

Feature wall

A feature wall is an excellent way of adding some personality into a room without entirely redecorating it. It's all about being dramatic and vibrant!

Beautiful bedding

For a cosy, glamorous look, experiment with feel-good textures. Choose fluffy throws, elegant quilts and colourful scatter cushions.