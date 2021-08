5 easy ways to adopt a sustainable lifestyle

The choices we make every day affect the environment, the climate and other species. Many of us may not realise this; but any time you drive somewhere you could have walked, throw something you could have reused or leave electronics plugged overnight, you have a negative impact on the planet.

The effects of such actions may not be noticeable immediately, but they have long-term, irreversible consequences. Living sustainably helps meeting our needs without impacting the planet or compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. Here, we will explore some easy and practical ways to get you started living more sustainably: Choose reusable alternatives

Single-use products, particularly plastic ones cause harm to wildlife and the environment. We can prevent this by choosing reusable alternatives. Start small by using cloth bags to buy vegetables, reusable kitchen towels, compostable garbage bags, reusable coffee cups and cloth instead of tissues. They not only help you save environment, but also money. Reduce your waste This is another big step on the journey of adopting a more sustainable lifestyle. From food waste to plastic, what we throw away is a waste of resources, materials, money and time.

While going zero waste suddenly is a task, taking small steps to reduce waste is quite easy. Recycle when you can and take advantage of reusable containers to start with. Opt for rechargeable batteries, reusable water bottles and shopping bags. Grow your own produce By growing fruits and vegetables in balconies and gardens, you can ensure that you are not using pesticides that contribute to water and air pollution.

You do not need acres of land, just a few square feet in a window box, corridor or corner of your yard can provide enough space to grow vegetables, fruits and edible herbs. This will also help reduce the use of plastic sheets and bags to sell and wrap food hence, saving waste to the environment Use environment-friendly products

An important step towards living sustainably is committing to using green products such as bamboo toothbrushes and recycled cutlery every day. Choose to buy from local farmer markets and eco-friendly stores. When buying a new washing machine or refrigerator, look for the label to find the most efficient appliances. Choose personal hygiene products wisely