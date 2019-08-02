Unbleached beeswax wraps

Every year, 8 million metric tons of plastic end up in our oceans. That’s the equivalent to five grocery bags filled with plastic for every 30cm of coastline in the world. That’s the bad news. The good news is that consumers are becoming more mindful of their buying habits when it comes to single-use plastic.

The plastic-free movement is continuously looking for sustainable alternatives, more so now than ever. If there’s one place in your home that uses it the most, it’s the kitchen.

Professional organiser Bryony Stephenson and her group at Oh So Organised (ohsoorganised.com) have come up with a few options to do away with plastic in the kitchen.

Go with glass

Use glass jars or Consol jars to store pasta, rice and cereals. The Consol jars usually come with a chalk label and you can write the label on the jar too. When the contents are done, you can reuse the jar. Also, opt for glass reusable drinking bottles instead of plastic ones. Below are a few options to choose from.

Set of 5 Regent canisters with blackboard notes





These five glass storage jars with airtight flip top lids come with chalkboard labels so you’ll always know what is in each canister. The jars come in various sizes to offer a range of storage options for your pantry staples, such as baking ingredients, rice, sugar, spices and preserves.

Price: R299

www.yuppiechef.com

Consol Grip & Go Bottle

Glass bottles are the eco-friendly alternative to plastics; they last a lifetime and don’t leach harmful chemicals, so they’re safer for you and the environment. Plus, Consol’s Grip & Go bottles won’t stain, corrode or absorb flavours and smells.





Price: R53

www.faithful-to-nature.co.za

Tin it

Sugar, coffee, tea and so on can all be put into tin containers. Why not invest in pretty, decorative ones that can be placed on your countertop?

3-piece Savanna canister set

Just because they are everyday items, doesn’t mean they need to be stored in something that looks everyday. Keep your coffee, tea and sugar on hand with this pretty canister set.





Price: 249

www.home.co.za

Mr Price Home vintage metal bread bin

Add a rustic vintage look to your everyday kitchen essentials with this vintage metal bread bin.





Price: R279.99

www.mrphome.com

Chuck the Tupperware

It might be hard at first to get rid of your beloved Tupperware, but it’s a given that the storage containers make up the bulk of your plastics in the kitchen. There’s a world of storage alternatives out there, and they look just as good as Tupperware - if not better.

Reusable silicone vacuum food fresh bags

Great for sandwiches and snacks and other food storage. These freezer, microwave, oven, dishwasher and steamer safe bags repel water and germs and won’t break like glass or stain like plastic. No chemical coatings or fillers; BPA free and phthalate free.





Price: R136.23

za.newchic.com

Leisure quip foldaway container with lid (300ml)

Compact for easy storage, this 300ml container is made from flexible durable silicone, and is BPA-free and safe for dishwashers, microwaves and freezers.





Price: R21

www.loot.co.za

Use reusable shopping bags

How many times have gone to shopping only to realise you have to buy yet another plastic bag because you forgot the others at home? The key is to become a creature of routine. Keep your reusable shopping bags within easy grasp once you leave the house. Also, keep a few in your car boot.

Tiptoe totes reusable fresh produce bags

A nifty waste-free solution to help you cut down on your household’s plastic use. The cleverly designed reusable bags are perfect for storing your fresh produce at home.





Price: R72 for pack of two

www.faithful-to-nature.co.za

Loqi WILD Sugarbush

The reusable, durable shopping bags come in a range of exciting designs. Equipped with a nifty little zip pocket, they can be neatly and compactly stored when not in use.





Price: R179

www.fineandfabulous.co.za

Say “no” to Clingwrap

Yes, it makes food storage more convenient, but plastic wrapping creates the most waste. A sustainable alternative seems to be beeswax-coated fabric which can be used over and over again.

Unbleached beeswax wraps - 45x30cm (2 per pack)

Infused with bee’s wax and organic coconut oil, the wraps are the perfect reusable food wrap. Using unbleached cotton material and made with no chemicals or dyes, the eco-friendly, plastic alternative wraps are 100% compostable and biodegradable.





Price: R93

Geenlight online.co.za