5 things you should never clean with glass cleaner

In the kitchen, glass cleaner is a versatile solvent, it easily shines appliances like enamel and stainless steel, as well as floor cleaning. Almost everybody has a glass cleaner in their home. However, there are cleaning tasks where this detergent is better left out.

For these things use a milder alternative.

1. Screens





Do not use glass cleaner on screens, it decreases and cleans but the ingredients used on the glass cleaner are often far too harsh for your electronic devices such as your laptop, TV, or telephone screen. Choose a microfiber cloth with a bit of clean water or a special electronic cleaner.

2. Skin





The were some tips on the internet regarding how to use glass cleaner to reverse shoddy self-tanner. However, scrubbing your skin with blue liquid is not ideally recommended as this may cause some dryness to the skin and could damage the skin.

3. Bleach





Never mix with the bleach detergents. If you mix bleach with a disinfectant that contains ammonia, which is in glass cleaner, a dangerous substance that is chloramine will be released and this can be harmful.

4. Wood





With wood, you can use a little glass cleaner on the floor using a thick layer of gloss, but it is not very sensible on unprocessed wood or wood with only a thin layer of varnish. This could cause some unseemly stains.

5. Car glass





Never clean your car windows with a normal glass cleaner. This can cause streaks and blurry spots. And never use glass cleaner on tinted windows cause the cleaner's ammonia could damage the film.