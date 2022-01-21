5 tips for decorating your res room

Moving into res soon? Make your room look and feel like home with these decor tips.

Here are five tips for decorating your res room: Tapestry View this post on Instagram A post shared by | Mrs. Vasiliki Home | (@mrsvasilikihome) If the bare walls in your res room or digs lounge are beginning to bug you, tapestries are a simple and effective way to liven things up.

Tapestries are an ideal form of textile art as they have the ability to depict engaging colours and patterns like a painting, but with the added element of soft, flowy texture. There are a plethora of designs, patterns and colour schemes that people have been playing with, ranging from tie-dye to intricate mandalas. Hang a tapestry of your choice that compliments the surroundings of your home using a rod.

This will give the statement piece of art a more finished appearance than using nails or double-sided tape. Because the fabric is not nailed to the wall, it allows you to alternate between different forms of wall art and tapestries that match your decor as you upgrade your room. Wall decals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urbanwalls (@urbanwalls) Decals are an easy, non-permanent way to decorate without damaging walls with hooks, double-sided tape or paint. Apart from walls, they can be applied onto other smooth, non-porous surfaces, like furniture, doors, windows and mirrors. It's the ideal temporary decoration, suitable for those who enjoy keeping with the latest trends and are constantly updating their decor plus, since it’s inexpensive, it won't have you emptying your pockets – perfect for students on a budget.

Secret storage View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy and Daphney (@sweethomecharm) Res rooms are notorious for being small and not having enough room for storage. However, this can easily be fixed if you get creative with your interior design.

From storage bins that fit neatly under the bed to coffee tables with hidden compartments, the trick is to hide unsightly necessities (such as a 16 pack of loo rolls) so that your room appears less cramped and more spacious. Collapsing selves and vertical shoe hangers that can be hooked into the back of doors are also a must. Additionally, elevating your bed using bed risers gives you more space to put things. Rugs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIVARAISE (@vivaraise_deco) Whether you love geometric patterns, retro flowers, exaggerated wavy lines or simply love the idea of a statement piece, rugs complete any room, bringing different decor elements together. From shag to fringe, soft plush rugs in varying sizes, materials, and patterns are all the rage right now. This is a cheap and easy way to make a dorm room feel more like home. Plus, if friends are invited over, it adds an additional space to hang out.