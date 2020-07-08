7 unique ways to incorporate tiling in your home

Tiles have been used beyond their original purpose of simply covering roofs, floors, walls, and other surfaces. They add colour and interest to dull spaces making them one of the trendiest ways to decorate homes.

Tiling can be used almost anywhere, from walkways to kitchens and perhaps even arranged on the wall behind beds in place of a headboard, serving as a standout feature that brings personality and character to living areas.

Here are seven unique ways to incorporate tiling in your home:





Patios









Tiles are replacing stone, dreary brick and cement paving to add a Mediterranean flair to patios. The intricate designs and patterns bring life to otherwise boring spaces making them the focal point of your decor. Pair them with wicker outdoor furniture and a few terracotta pots and leafy plants and you’re practically on a Moroccan holiday.





Staircases









Highlight every stair in your home with beautifully patterned tiles. Normally staircases are purely for functionality, however they have potential for becoming a focal point of the home with the right decor. Tie it into the rest of the decor by sticking to your home’s colour palette.





Backsplashes









Backsplashes have been seeing super trendy makeovers in recent years. They no longer serve only to protect your walls from water damage, but can be an integral part of your kitchen and bathroom decor too. Geometric tiles in vibrant shades, patterned mosaic-style tiles or even simply glossy white ceramic tiles for a more sleek look - anything goes.





Sinks









Sinks don’t have to be drab, bathroom and kitchen decor can extend beyond countertops and wall decor into the other nooks and crannies of your home. Statement sinks add a pop of colour, pattern and creativity in otherwise forgotten areas. Whether it’s a colour theme or pattern you’d like to incorporate in your decor, you can use a tiled sink for continuity in the interior design of your home.





Headboard









Headboards offer support to your bed and help protect your wall against abrasion. Tiles can serve to fulfill the same purpose. Framing your bed with colour or pattern, this is a fresh new way to style our bedroom.





Tiled furniture









Have any old, chipped or overall shabby looking furniture that needs a revamp? Covering anything from tabletops to chairs and even picture frames with tiles not only hides years of damage, but it could be a fun way to pull a room and any decor themes together.





Walkways









Walkways are like the face of homes, they offer visitors a glimpse of what’s behind closed doors without ever having to step inside. Try something new, other than cobblestones and red brick and opt for a little sophistication to this area with a tiled path leading up to the front door.



