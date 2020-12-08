8 indoor plants that have proven health benefits

House plants have become the trendy must-have this year as more people take to spending time indoors instead of braving public areas. Besides adding to the look of your decor, indoor plants have proved to improve overall mental health and well-being. Psychologists say that having the right selection of indoor plants can boost concentration and productivity by up to 15%. Gardening website Love the Garden has taken eight of the best indoor houseplants and visualised their health benefits. See their list below and spot which of the plants you have in your own home.

Aloe vera

Aloe Vera has been used for thousands of years as a natural remedy. Originating from the Arabian Peninsula, it is said to contain powerful antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Aloe vera can be used to heal burns, treat psoriasis or eczema, reduce constipation, reduce dental plaque build-up, speed up recovery of mouth ulcers and treat acne.

Peace lily

Peace lillies are said to remove harmful toxins from the air, while increasing humidity levels. This promotes better breathing, relieving irritated throats and noses, and acts as a natural air freshener.

Snake plant

This plant goes by another rather cheeky name – mother-in-law’s tongue. Studies have shown that the plant emits oxygen while you sleep. Snake plants also removes harmful VOCs like formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and benzene from the air, improving your breathing for a better night’s rest.

Chamomile

Its dried flowers are used to make chamomile tea or an infusion that is said to assist with many human ailments. It may also have a calming effect.

Rosemary

Rosemary is rich source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. It is thought to assist with boosting the immune system and improving blood circulation.

Echinacea

Echinacea, also known as cone flower, is widely used to fight infections, especially the common cold, the flu and other upper respiratory infections.

Passion Flower

The passion flower is mostly used as a dietary supplement for anxiety and sleep problems. It is also reputed to relieve pain, heart rhythm problems, menopausal symptoms and the symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Marigold

This popular plant is said to have antiseptic and antibacterial properties to treat skin diseases, improve wound healing, reduce inflammation and treat infection.