The Carter LED desk lamp (R599) comes with a USB charger for cell phones. Pictures: Lighting Warehouse

Whether you work from home or in an office, or you are studying at your desk – a good desk lamp makes the job at hand that much easier. Better yet, is a desk lamp that can charge your phone as well. "These LED desk lamps add a beautiful level of functionality to your desk that any workflow can only benefit from," said The Lighting Warehouse's Melissa Davidson.

"Gone is the need for having messy charging cables lying around – now all you need to do is to lay or plug your smart phone in at the base of your desk lamp, and voila – your phone is neatly stored in its own specified place, and is being charged at the same time."

She goes on to add that LED lighting solutions are the way of the future: "LEDs are one of the most exciting developments in the lighting industry, largely due to the fact that they offer so many advantages when compared to their counterparts."

The Ollie LED desk lamp (R999) comes with a Qi wireless charger for Qi-enabled cell phones.

Davidson lists the many advantages of LED lights:

Efficiency

LEDs use up to 90 percent less power than incandescent globes, saving you money on your monthly utility bills, as well as being a better choice for the environment.