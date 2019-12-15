The Carter LED desk lamp (R599) comes with a USB charger for cell phones. Pictures: Lighting Warehouse

Whether you work from home or in an office, or you are studying at your desk – a good desk lamp makes the job at hand that much easier. 

Better yet, is a desk lamp that can charge your phone as well. "These LED desk lamps add a beautiful level of functionality to your desk that any workflow can only benefit from," said The Lighting Warehouse's Melissa Davidson.

"Gone is the need for having messy charging cables lying around – now all you need to do is to lay or plug your smart phone in at the base of your desk lamp, and voila – your phone is neatly stored in its own specified place, and is being charged at the same time."

She goes on to add that LED lighting solutions are the way of the future: "LEDs are one of the most exciting developments in the lighting industry, largely due to the fact that they offer so many advantages when compared to their counterparts."

The Ollie LED desk lamp (R999) comes with a Qi wireless charger for Qi-enabled cell phones.

Davidson lists the many advantages of LED lights:

Efficiency

LEDs use up to 90 percent less power than incandescent globes, saving you money on your monthly utility bills, as well as being a better choice for the environment. 

Longevity

LEDs boast an impressive lifespan of up to 25 000 hours, as opposed to 1 000 hours typical of incandescent globes. The long lifetime of LEDs will drastically reduce maintenance costs, and decrease their overall carbon footprint.

Sturdiness

LEDs are solid express lighting devices that utilise semiconductor material, rather than a filament or neon gas. An LED light is a tiny chip exemplified in an epoxy plant enclosure, which makes LEDs far stronger than other globes. 

Safety

LED lamps generate almost no warmth when operating, and are therefore cool to the touch and can be left on for hours without incident – thereby reducing the potential for safety dangers, such as burns and fires.

Environment

LEDs are made of non-toxic materials, and they are 100 percent recyclable.