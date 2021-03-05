A must-read: Home Improver Bathroom Edition

Our Home Improver Bathrooms edition this month shows how these often functional-only spaces are increasingly becoming places of refuge and relaxation. Decor experts say clients are going glamorous adding, for instance, some velvet via a 1950s chair reminiscent of the classic powder room, plus mirrors with film-star backlighting. And in the ultra luxury market basic bathroom design has been replaced with new trends and accessories, such as heated towel rails, luxury soap dispensers, vibrating ceiling showers, Jacuzzi baths and even a place for a television. Our magazine gives you expert trends and tips for your whole house, but especially this new centre of the home room. Read the latest Home Improver's digital magazine below

Anyone who has been in lockdown with an extended family - or who has children - will know how the bathroom can serve as an extra room for sanctuary, says Home Improver editor Vivian Warby.

“With this in mind, we wanted to see how we could recreate this functional space into a wonderful getaway spot providing you with both luxury and calm.

“We have also taken a look at trends in decor for this year as well as gardening - with kitchen gardens a trend that will extend well into 2022 as people seek self sustainability,” says Warby.

“There are a host of nurturing and absolutely beautiful trends to emerge as we - as a society - try to make sense of this new world in which we find ourselves.

“I hope this magazine adds to some of the calm in your life and provides a space to dream and inspire.”

