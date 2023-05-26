A new homeowner’s guide: Why does moving into your new home take so long?

The anxiety of actually moving comes along with the joy of purchasing a new home and all the plans and goals that go into the purchase. Moving is notoriously stressful, which makes sense. Time constraints, hectic schedules, and the sentimental value of our possessions come together to create the ideal recipe for worry. Downsizing presents additional difficulties and worries.

Although purchasing a home is a significant accomplishment, transferring ownership may be difficult and time-consuming. The conveyancing procedure starts once the offer to purchase has been accepted and all prerequisites, such as the sale of an existing home or mortgage loan approval, have been met. The conveyancing procedure, according to the Seeff Property Group, typically takes three months to complete, but there are a number of potential delays. The transfer and bond agreements will be drafted at this time by lawyers for the buyer and seller.

The costs of the transaction, such as transfer duty, legal fees, Deeds Office fees, and incidentals, must also be paid by the buyer. The costs of obtaining the Rates Clearance Certificate and, when necessary, making an advance payment of rates, are the responsibility of the vendor. The conveyancing procedure involves a sizeable amount of administration and coordination. The attorneys must coordinate with other attorneys involved in the transaction, communicate with SARS to pay and obtain the Transfer Duty Receipt, and pay rates to obtain a Rates Clearance Certificate or Levy Certificate (if it is a sectional title property) in addition to locating various documents, such as the Title Deed and bond information when a bond is required on the property.

Depending on the requirements of the municipality, the conveyancing attorneys will also need the required Certificates of Compliance for electrical, plumbing, gas, and electric fencing. The buyer must make these possible. The documents are ready for filing in the Deeds Office once all parties have signed, all fees have been paid, and all certificates have been obtained. The Deeds Office will review the paperwork, and within seven to ten days, the lawyers will be informed that the case is prepared for closure.

Ownership of the property shifts from the seller to the buyer on the day of registration. The seller's current bond is cancelled and the buyer's new bond is recorded. In addition, guarantees are paid, with the estate agent receiving their commission when the seller receives the net proceeds. Now, unless there was a prior agreement for occupation, the new owners can finally move into their new home. The Title Deed, a legal document that certifies ownership and includes critical details about the property, like its dimensions, location, and borders, is a crucial document in the procedure. A restriction or condition that applies to the property, such as zoning laws or construction codes, is also included. The registration of a title deed typically takes two to three weeks. However, depending on the method, this can change. If all goes according to plan, it might be finished in 7–8 working days, but if there is a bottleneck, it might take up to two months.

The title deed is registered in your name at the Deeds Office after the bond has been transferred. This demonstrates that you are the property's owner. Although you can ask for copies of the title deed at any time from the Deeds Office, the bank will store it until you have paid off the mortgage. A comprehensive and well-respected Deeds Registry system in South Africa keeps track of who owns what land and other immovable property since the 1600s. An important document in the purchase or sale of real estate is the title deed.

Without it, a property cannot be transferred or sold. Before you can sell your property if the title deed is lost, a replacement must be acquired. The conveyancing process is a crucial part of owning property in South Africa, despite being time-consuming. It makes sure that the ownership transfer is legitimate, that all required paperwork and certifications are in order, and that the country of South Africa's land ownership records are current.