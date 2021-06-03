A step-by-step guide to survive the new round of load shedding

Cape Town - Struggling power utility Eskom has announced that its customers can expect load shedding until Friday.

Here are some tips to get you through:

Communication: Ensure that your cell phone, laptop, tablet and radio are always fully charged when power is available. This will allow you to be able to communicate with friends and family during load-shedding.

Transport: Make sure that your vehicle always has fuel in the tank as most petrol stations are unable to pump fuel during power outages.

Cash: Keep some cash on you as ATMs cannot operate without electricity.

Security and safety: Backup batteries for electric gates, garage doors and security systems should be kept in a good working condition and be able to last through periods of load-shedding. Store temporary lighting such as battery-powered torches, gas lamps and candles in places where they will be easy to find in the dark.

Eating: If you do not have a gas stove, prepare meals before the power is scheduled to be switched off. Boil water in your kettle and keep it in thermos flasks for hot drinks. You can also use an insulating cover on teapots, pots and pans to keep drinks and meals warm.

Medication: Most medication requiring refrigeration can be kept in a closed fridge for several hours without spoiling, but you should check with your doctor or pharmacist if in doubt.

Traffic lights: Intersections with traffic lights that are not working because of load-shedding should be treated as four-way-stops. The motorist who stops first may proceed first if the way is clear and safe to do so. Please stay calm and follow defensive driving techniques.

Be energy-wise

Switch off those appliances that you don’t need

Switch off your geyser and only switch it on for up to two hours per day. This will save a lot of electricity and it will save you money

Delay switching on lights and appliances until after the peak periods (between 17:00 and 21:00) whenever possible

Switch off your pool pump, geyser and other large electrical equipment, and never run both at the same time

Adjust air conditioners to 23 degrees Celsius if you need to use them

Visit www.savingelectricity.org.za for more tips to save electricity and follow load-shedding developments on www.capetown.gov.za/loadshedding