Adele's London home 'boasts a wine store and an energy centre'

Adele's new London flat features a climate-controlled wine store and an energy centre. The 33-year-old singer recently returned to the UK capital to appear at the BRIT Awards, and she subsequently headed back to her spectacular apartment in West London.

Asked about her plans after the show, Adele said: "I'm going straight back to my flat. Then I'm going to McDonald's. I might crack open a bottle of white wine." The modern development boasts a 24-hour concierge team, as well as an energy centre, a swimming pool, a sauna and a gym. The three-bedroom flat is also extremely secure and private, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

The London-born star is now based in the US but she flew her team - including stylist Jamie Mizrahi, hair stylist Sami Knight and manicurist Michelle Humphrey - to the city ahead of the BRIT Awards. Adele subsequently made an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', where she promised fans that her Las Vegas residency - which was postponed in January - will take place later this year. She said: "We are now working our a**** off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

"The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. "It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year."