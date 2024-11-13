Air fryers recalled due to fire risk: here’s the list of brands

Since 2022, over 3 million air fryers from brands like Insignia, Magic Chef, Cosori, Secura and Empower have been recalled due to potential safety issues. These recalls have left consumers concerned about the safety of their own appliances.

As customer complaints have steadily increased, pressure is mounting on manufacturers to examine quality control processes and prioritise safety. The most common issue leading to recalls is overheating, which can cause plastic handles to melt, glass doors to shatter or internal wiring to overheat and malfunction. In some cases, units even caught fire. 280 000 Insignia air fryers were recalled after reports of fire hazards and units reportedly caught fire.

Issues with the quality of manufacturing The surge in air fryer popularity has led some brands to increase production rapidly, but this growth has sometimes come at the expense of quality and safety. In a push to make products more affordable, some companies have cut corners, leading to flaws in design and assembly. Latest brands recall and details The first significant recall occurred in March when over 280,000 Insignia air fryers were recalled due to reports of extreme overheating, which posed a risk of burns and fire.