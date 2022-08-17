As the Cape of Storms bashes the Western Cape, here’s how to protect your home against volatile weather

Cape Town has been going through the most, experiencing one cold front and then another. Reports of storm damage and flooding across the region have been keeping cautious residents mostly indoors.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the SA Weather Service, very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected from Wednesday until Friday. The SAWS has also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay from Wednesday into Thursday. But what happens if it’s your home that’s succumb to the wrath of Mother Nature?

File photo: He also suggested that you have emergency home assistance in place and have emergency numbers on speed dial in case of an incident at home, such as flooding, or a tree falling on the roof. Picture: Reuters Our homes are usually the biggest asset we will ever buy in our lives, and so protecting its long-term value is priority for most property owners, advised Lizo Mnguni, spokesperson for Old Mutual Insure. The key is to be proactive instead of reactive. Below, Mnguni outlines some suggestions to take into consideration.

Story continues below Advertisement

Storms and persistent wet weather Before rainy weather and storms, a good check is to know exactly where your house’s shut-off valves are for the main water supply, should water damage occur. “Check your gutters and drainpipes to avoid leaves and other debris from clogging them up and damaging your home’s exterior siding,” Mnguni advised.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Also unplug all electronic devices, including cell phones, laptops and wi-fi routers to prevent serious damage to these devices should you experience lightning. “You may also consider a back-up generator in case of power failures during storms.” He also suggested that you have emergency home assistance in place and have emergency numbers on speed dial in case of an incident at home, such as flooding, or a tree falling on the roof.

Story continues below Advertisement

Protect your home against fire If you have a fireplace or indoor braai, clean your chimney flue regularly for ventilation and fire mitigation. Use a fire screen to prevent any cinders or sparks from flying across the room and never leave a fire unattended.

“You could also consider fireproofing roofing materials and repairs to roof cracks. Another idea is to look at installing a fireproof safe to keep some of your irreplaceable valuables,” said Mnguni. Other proactive things homeowners can do “Check and calculate the replacement value of your building or house at least once a year to make sure you are adequately insured,” advised Mnguni.